Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
SVP Global Textiles Ltd, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd and BIGBLOC Construction Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 November 2025.

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 132.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2811 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 971 shares in the past one month.

SVP Global Textiles Ltd soared 19.83% to Rs 5.68. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33706 shares in the past one month.

SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd spiked 15.44% to Rs 316.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34060 shares in the past one month.

Igarashi Motors India Ltd gained 15.38% to Rs 501.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2142 shares in the past one month.

BIGBLOC Construction Ltd exploded 14.16% to Rs 65.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9205 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

