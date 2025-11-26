Oriana Power secures $2.48 million solar project order in Guyana

Oriana Power received a $2.48 million LoA from the Guyana Energy Agency to design, supply, install and commission a 3 MW (AC) grid-tied solar PV system at Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Guyana.

The total contract value is $2,487,170, and the project is to be executed within 36 months from the date of receipt of the LoA.

Oriana Power is engaged in two key business verticals: EPC and operations of solar power projects, and the provision of solar energy solutions on a BOOT (build, own, operate, transfer) basis.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolitaded net profit surged 191.7% to Rs 158.55 crore on a 157.8% rise in net sales to Rs 987.17 crore in FY25 over FY24.