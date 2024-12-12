Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank Slips 0.51%

Canara Bank Slips 0.51%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Canara Bank has added 6.8% over last one month compared to 3.94% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 3.56% rise in the SENSEX

Canara Bank fell 0.51% today to trade at Rs 108.35. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.23% to quote at 60627.23. The index is up 3.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Yes Bank Ltd decreased 0.32% and HDFC Bank Ltd lost 0.23% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 13.87 % over last one year compared to the 17.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Canara Bank has added 6.8% over last one month compared to 3.94% gain in BSE BANKEX index and 3.56% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 29702 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 129.35 on 04 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 82.66 on 21 Dec 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

First trade agreement under US-Taiwan initiative officially takes effect

Gland Pharma jumps 5% after USFDA nod for Vitamin-K deficiency drug

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens muted at 81,500; Nifty at 24,600; UltraTech, HDFC Bank weigh

Amid Bengaluru techie death case, SC issues 8 guidelines on alimony amount

Delhi's air quality deteriorates amid cold wave; likely to remain 'poor'

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story