Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Spikes 0.62%

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd rose 0.62% today to trade at Rs 767.8. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.5% to quote at 66827.68. The index is up 10.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd increased 0.43% and Amber Enterprises India Ltd added 0.28% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 37.52 % over last one year compared to the 17.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has added 9.02% over last one month compared to 10.14% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.56% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6877 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.92 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 786 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 311.1 on 13 Dec 2023.

