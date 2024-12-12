Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Spikes 0.62%

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd Spikes 0.62%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has added 9.02% over last one month compared to 10.14% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.56% rise in the SENSEX

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd rose 0.62% today to trade at Rs 767.8. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.5% to quote at 66827.68. The index is up 10.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd increased 0.43% and Amber Enterprises India Ltd added 0.28% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 37.52 % over last one year compared to the 17.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd has added 9.02% over last one month compared to 10.14% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.56% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6877 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.92 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 786 on 23 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 311.1 on 13 Dec 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

First trade agreement under US-Taiwan initiative officially takes effect

Gland Pharma jumps 5% after USFDA nod for Vitamin-K deficiency drug

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens muted at 81,500; Nifty at 24,600; UltraTech, HDFC Bank weigh

Amid Bengaluru techie death case, SC issues 8 guidelines on alimony amount

Delhi's air quality deteriorates amid cold wave; likely to remain 'poor'

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story