Stocks to watch: Cipla, Greaves Cotton, PC Jeweller, Shriram Finance

said it has received the nod from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for the exclusive distribution and marketing of Afrezza - inhalation human insulin in India.

Greaves Cotton board approved OFS of certain shares of arm Greaves Electric held by the company in the proposed IPO.

PC Jeweller to issue 5.2 crore equity shares to consortium lenders at an issue price of Rs 292 each.

Shriram Finance completed the sale of entire 84.4% stake in arm Shriram Housing Finance to Warburg Pincus for Rs 3,929 crore.

Grasim Industries board approved a fund raise of up to Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.

Gland Pharma received a US FDA approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion. The product is indicated in coagulation disorders caused by Vitamin K deficiency.

Ami Organics approved enhancement in capital expenditure of Rs 177 crore for its brownfield project of electrolytes additives products at Jnagadia facility in Gujarat.

Reliance Power arm won a 930 MW solar energy contract with battery energy storage system project (BESS) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) in a reverse e-auction.

Sammaan Capital board approved a fundraising plan of up to Rs 2,500 crore via qualified institutional placement.

Godawari Power & Ispat has entered into an agreement with GAIL for supply of RLNG Gas for the company's upcoming pellet plant in the ordinary course of business for a period of 7 years.

