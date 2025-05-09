Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank soars 2.94%, Gains for third straight session

Canara Bank soars 2.94%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 98.17, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.45% in last one year as compared to a 8.93% gain in NIFTY and a 13.17% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 98.17, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 24023.65. The Sensex is at 79556.53, down 0.97%. Canara Bank has added around 8.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has added around 5.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54365.65, down 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 307.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 329.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 98.5, up 2.92% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 5.48 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: May 09 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

