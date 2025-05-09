G R Infra secures Rs 262 cr LoA for western railway EPC project

G R Infraprojects said that it has received the letter of acceptance (LoA) for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) project from the Western Railways worth Rs 262.28 crore.

The order entails gauge conversion of 38.90 kilometers of railway track and associated works, including earthwork, blanketing, supply of ballast, construction of minor and major bridges, office and service buildings with water supply and sanitation, platforms, station amenities, retaining walls, boundary walls, side drains, and complete track linking with the supply of materials (excluding new rails) and small track machines.

The project also includes all works related to 30 roads under bridges (RUBs) across the stretch from chainage 9.200 km to 48.100 km in the Kosamba and Umarpada section, under the Vadodara division of Western Railways.

The completion period for the project is 730 days from the appointed date.

G R Infraprojects is engaged in the construction of infrastructure facilities on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and built, operate, and transfer (BOT) basis

The companys consolidated net profit increased 7.82% to Rs 261.71 crore on a 20.6% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 1,694.50 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Also Read

Shares of G R Infraprojects fell 1.43% to currently trade at Rs 1,046.10 on the BSE

Powered by Capital Market - Live News