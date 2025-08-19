Canara Bank spurts 1.4%

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 110.87, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.44% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% jump in NIFTY and a 9.97% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 110.87, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24980.95. The Sensex is at 81662.54, up 0.48%. Canara Bank has slipped around 1.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55734.9, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 136 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 269.22 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 111.2, up 1.53% on the day. Canara Bank is down 0.44% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% jump in NIFTY and a 9.97% jump in the Nifty Bank index. The PE of the stock is 5.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.