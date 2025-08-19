Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty trades above 25,000 level; media shares in demand; VIX slides 3.11%

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The domestic equity indices traded with substantial gains in the early afternoon trade, buoyed by investor optimism surrounding potential GST reforms and positive developments in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations.

The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level. Media shares advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 452.55 points or 0.56% to 81,720.18. The Nifty 50 index advanced 124.25 points or 0.50% to 25,001.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.54% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.75%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,496 shares rose and 1,409 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.11% to 11.96. The Nifty 28 August 2025 futures were trading at 25,048 at a discount of 46.55 points as compared with the spot at 25,001.45.

The Nifty option chain for the 28 August 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 68 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 53.3 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index jumped 0.99% to 1,665.85. The index fell 0.75% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

PVR Inox (up 3.42%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.17%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.9%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.85%), Sun TV Network (up 0.28%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.26%) and D B Corp (up 0.26%) advanced.

On the other hand, Saregama India (down 0.76%) and Tips Music (down 0.44%), edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Kernex Microsystems (India) surged 4.90% after the firm said that it has secured contract worth Rs 151.41 crore from the West Central Railway, in consortium with KEC International.

Meera Industries rose 1.79% after the company said it secured repeat export orders totaling $135,000 across Indonesia and South Africa.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declined 1.74%. The company announced that its U.S.-based subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, will launch Micafungin for Injection USP, 50 mg/vial and 100 mg/vial (Single-Dose Vial), in the U.S. market this September.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

