Nifty trades above 25,000 level; media shares in demand; VIX slides 3.11%

The domestic equity indices traded with substantial gains in the early afternoon trade, buoyed by investor optimism surrounding potential GST reforms and positive developments in the Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations.

The Nifty traded above the 25,000 level. Media shares advanced after declining in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 452.55 points or 0.56% to 81,720.18. The Nifty 50 index advanced 124.25 points or 0.50% to 25,001.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.54% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.75%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,496 shares rose and 1,409 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.11% to 11.96. The Nifty 28 August 2025 futures were trading at 25,048 at a discount of 46.55 points as compared with the spot at 25,001.45. The Nifty option chain for the 28 August 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 68 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 53.3 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index jumped 0.99% to 1,665.85. The index fell 0.75% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

PVR Inox (up 3.42%), Nazara Technologies (up 1.17%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.9%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.85%), Sun TV Network (up 0.28%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.26%) and D B Corp (up 0.26%) advanced. On the other hand, Saregama India (down 0.76%) and Tips Music (down 0.44%), edged lower. Stocks in Spotlight: Kernex Microsystems (India) surged 4.90% after the firm said that it has secured contract worth Rs 151.41 crore from the West Central Railway, in consortium with KEC International. Meera Industries rose 1.79% after the company said it secured repeat export orders totaling $135,000 across Indonesia and South Africa.