TCS launches new AI-powered office in Mexico City

Tata Consultancy Services has opened a new AI-driven operations center in Mexico City, reiterating the company's commitment to continue accelerating innovation in Mexico and Latin America. The new office in Mexico City is TCS' eighth operations center in Mexico where the company has built a workforce of over 11,000 highly skilled associates over the last 22 years.

Establishing this new office is a key component of TCS' growth strategy in Latin America and is expected to generate employment opportunities within the country over the next two years. The facility will be staffed with AI specialists, and software engineers with expertise in emerging enterprise technologies. TCS' new office in Mexico City is designed to be an engine of innovation that seeks to collaborate with local and international clients, offering a variety of solutions from its portfolio, including AI, cloud, cybersecurity, IoT, IT infrastructure, application development and cognitive business operations, among others. With this initiative, TCS not only consolidates its position as a strategic partner in the digital transformation of Mexico and Latin America but also reaffirms its long-term commitment to developing a more inclusive, innovative, and competitive future for the country.