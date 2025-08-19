Jindal Stainless Ltd up for fifth session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 759.5, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.57% in last one year as compared to a 1.16% jump in NIFTY and a 2.38% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9387.5, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.46 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 758.55, up 1.44% on the day. Jindal Stainless Ltd is up 2.57% in last one year as compared to a 1.16% jump in NIFTY and a 2.38% jump in the Nifty Metal index.