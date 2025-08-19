Japan's yen rebounds in Asia trade

The Japanese yen firmed to 147.6 per dollar in Asian trading after Mondays 0.5% slide, supported by a weaker dollar. The greenback retreated below 98 as investors tracked diplomatic moves, with President Trump meeting European leaders to push for Ukraine peace talks. Markets now turn to the Feds Jackson Hole symposium, where Chair Jerome Powells remarks on policy outlook will be closely watched. Traders say his guidance could set the tone for upcoming rate moves, adding to volatility in global currencies.

