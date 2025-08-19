Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's yen rebounds in Asia trade

Japan's yen rebounds in Asia trade

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Japanese yen firmed to 147.6 per dollar in Asian trading after Mondays 0.5% slide, supported by a weaker dollar. The greenback retreated below 98 as investors tracked diplomatic moves, with President Trump meeting European leaders to push for Ukraine peace talks. Markets now turn to the Feds Jackson Hole symposium, where Chair Jerome Powells remarks on policy outlook will be closely watched. Traders say his guidance could set the tone for upcoming rate moves, adding to volatility in global currencies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kernex Micro spurts on bagging Rs 151-cr order from West Central Railway with KEC Intl consortium

Nifty trades above 25,000 level; media shares in demand; VIX slides 3.11%

Dollar index seen gaining ground around 98 mark

Meera Industries gains on bagging export orders

HLE Glascoat Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story