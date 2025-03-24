Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara Bank spurts 4.49%, up for fifth straight session

Canara Bank spurts 4.49%, up for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 91.47, up 4.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.02% in last one year as compared to a 7.42% jump in NIFTY and a 10.88% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 91.47, up 4.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 23636.6. The Sensex is at 77874.52, up 1.26%. Canara Bank has gained around 7.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has gained around 6.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50593.55, up 2.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 200.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 210.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 91.14, up 3.98% on the day. Canara Bank is down 20.02% in last one year as compared to a 7.42% jump in NIFTY and a 10.88% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 5.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RailTel Corporation of India wins work order of Rs 25.15 cr

Solarium Green Energy receives additional work order of Rs 2 cr

Greenlam Industries allots 12.75 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Salasar Techno soars on proposed EMC amalgamation

Nifty tops 23,600; Sensex spurts 1,027 pts; VIX surges 7.95%

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story