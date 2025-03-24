Canara Bank spurts 4.49%, up for fifth straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 91.47, up 4.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.02% in last one year as compared to a 7.42% jump in NIFTY and a 10.88% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Canara Bank is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 91.47, up 4.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 23636.6. The Sensex is at 77874.52, up 1.26%. Canara Bank has gained around 7.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has gained around 6.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50593.55, up 2.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 200.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 210.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 91.14, up 3.98% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 5.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

