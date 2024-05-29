Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 139.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.06% to Rs 598.89 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 139.08% to Rs 51.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.06% to Rs 598.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 446.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.23% to Rs 120.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 1931.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1798.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

598.89446.721931.641798.5918.1718.7317.1519.5495.3664.28268.74271.9573.0837.06167.38135.9551.7621.65120.2895.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News