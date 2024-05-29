Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 139.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.06% to Rs 598.89 croreNet profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 139.08% to Rs 51.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.06% to Rs 598.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 446.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.23% to Rs 120.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 95.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.40% to Rs 1931.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1798.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News