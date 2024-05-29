Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EIH consolidated net profit rises 164.23% in the March 2024 quarter

EIH consolidated net profit rises 164.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 16.37% to Rs 741.34 crore

Net profit of EIH rose 164.23% to Rs 222.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.37% to Rs 741.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 637.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 103.16% to Rs 639.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 314.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.39% to Rs 2511.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2018.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales741.34637.06 16 2511.272018.81 24 OPM %41.0232.05 -36.9129.59 - PBDT354.03227.66 56 1056.00659.11 60 PBT321.50195.95 64 924.51532.93 73 NP222.9384.37 164 639.10314.58 103

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

