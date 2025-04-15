Capacite Infraprojects gains after bagging order worth Rs 220-cr from Raymond's arm

Capacite Infraprojects added 2.72% to Rs 370.70 after the company has received letter of intent from TenX Realty, a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond, for civil and core construction works at its Bandra project.

The order pertains to civil core & shell works for project -The Address by GS - Bandra Project including 2 Basement, G-23 floors & Non-Tower area at Nirmal Nagar, Off Western Express Highway, Bandra (East), Mumbai. The total value of the contract is Rs 220 crore.

Rahul Katyal, managing director said, We are thrilled to have been entrusted by our valued client, Raymond Limited's Realty Division, with repeat orders through TenX Realty (step-down subsidiary of Raymond). We're delighted by the repeat orders, showcasing our strong partnership and dedication to exceptional service.

With a strong track record of project delivery, we're confident in our ability to meet timelines and exceed client expectations. At Capacit'e, we're dedicated to expanding our portfolio with quality orders and showcasing our growing expertise in project execution.

Capacite Infraprojects is a real estate developer in the country. It provides end-to-end construction services for high rise and super high-rise buildings, townships, mass housing, etc. in the residential space, office complexes, IT & ITES Parks in the commercial space and hospitality, healthcare facilities, industrial buildings, MLCPs in the institutional space.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 76.2% to Rs 52.02 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 29.53 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 22.8% YoY to Rs 590.49 crore in Q3 FY25.

