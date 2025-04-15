JK Technosoft partners with Inveniam

To revolutionize the alternative investment landscape

JK Technosoft (JK Tech) (subsidiary of Jaykay Enterprises), a global leader in AI-powered digital transformation solutions, and Inveniam, a pioneering data integrity platform for private market assets, today announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize the alternative investment landscape.

The collaboration will focus on transforming the global private markets through the development of Inveniam's next-generation platform for Alternative investments leveraging blockchain and AI to enhance data transparency, streamline transactions, and unlock new value for investors worldwide.

This joint development is a combination of integrating JK Tech's IP enhancing Inveniam's capabilities around structured data and the continued utilization of JK Tech's advanced engineering capabilities with Inveniam's private market data operations orchestration. The partnership aims to set a new standard for efficiency and trust in private market investments. The next generation of private markets will be digital, and these will demand real time data processing.

As part of the collaboration, JK Tech will integrate its Generative AI solution, JIVA, into the Inveniam platform. This integration will empower institutional investors, asset managers, and financial firms with enhanced automation, data-driven insights, and intelligent decision-making capabilities. Both companies are committing significant joint investments to expand their reach across key markets in the US, Abu Dhabi, and India, reinforcing their dedication to transforming the alternative investment sector.

