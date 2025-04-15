India's wholesales price inflation eases down to 2.05% in March

The wholesale price index, or WPI, rose 2.05 percent year-over-year in March, following a 2.38 percent increase in February. Prices for primary articles grew at a slower pace of 0.76 percent in March versus a 2.81 percent gain in the prior month. Similarly, the yearly price growth in the food items softened to 4.66 percent from 5.94 percent. There was a sharp drop in food prices, with food inflation softening to 1.57% in March from 3.38% in February, due to sustained deflation in vegetables.
On the other hand, prices for fuel and power rebounded 0.20 after falling 0.76 percent a month ago, and price increases accelerated in manufactured products, from 2.86 percent to 3.07 percent.
On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.19 percent from February, when they decreased by 0.13 percent.
