India's wholesales price inflation eases down to 2.05% in March

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
India's wholesale price inflation eased further in March to the lowest level in four months, provisional data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed on Tuesday.

The wholesale price index, or WPI, rose 2.05 percent year-over-year in March, following a 2.38 percent increase in February. Prices for primary articles grew at a slower pace of 0.76 percent in March versus a 2.81 percent gain in the prior month. Similarly, the yearly price growth in the food items softened to 4.66 percent from 5.94 percent. There was a sharp drop in food prices, with food inflation softening to 1.57% in March from 3.38% in February, due to sustained deflation in vegetables.

On the other hand, prices for fuel and power rebounded 0.20 after falling 0.76 percent a month ago, and price increases accelerated in manufactured products, from 2.86 percent to 3.07 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices dropped 0.19 percent from February, when they decreased by 0.13 percent.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

