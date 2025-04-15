India's 2025 Oil product demand expected to average 5.8 million barrels per day says OPEC

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC noted that in February, Indias oil demand inched up by 28 thousand barrels (tb) per day (d), y-o-y, down from growth of 132 tb/d, y-o-y, seen the previous month. The largest monthly increases in oil product demand were recorded in transportation fuels, including gasoline and diesel. gasoline demand posted the largest increase of 67 tb/d, y-o-y, up from a 59 tb/d, y-o-y, increase seen the previous month. Growth in gasoline demand in February was supported by an increase in vehicle sales amid a rise in disposable income and personal mobility. Diesel demand expanded by 45 tb/d, y-o-y, below growth of 79 tb/d, y-o-y, seen the previous month. Robust growth in transport fuels and growth in LPG and naphtha demand are expected to support overall oil demand expansion in 2Q25 by 235 tb/d, y-o-y. In 2025, oil product demand in India is expected to grow by a healthy 209 tb/d, y-o-y, to average 5.8 million barrels per day.

