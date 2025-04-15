Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's 2025 Oil product demand expected to average 5.8 million barrels per day says OPEC

India's 2025 Oil product demand expected to average 5.8 million barrels per day says OPEC

Image
Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC noted that in February, Indias oil demand inched up by 28 thousand barrels (tb) per day (d), y-o-y, down from growth of 132 tb/d, y-o-y, seen the previous month. The largest monthly increases in oil product demand were recorded in transportation fuels, including gasoline and diesel. gasoline demand posted the largest increase of 67 tb/d, y-o-y, up from a 59 tb/d, y-o-y, increase seen the previous month. Growth in gasoline demand in February was supported by an increase in vehicle sales amid a rise in disposable income and personal mobility. Diesel demand expanded by 45 tb/d, y-o-y, below growth of 79 tb/d, y-o-y, seen the previous month. Robust growth in transport fuels and growth in LPG and naphtha demand are expected to support overall oil demand expansion in 2Q25 by 235 tb/d, y-o-y. In 2025, oil product demand in India is expected to grow by a healthy 209 tb/d, y-o-y, to average 5.8 million barrels per day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's wholesales price inflation eases down to 2.05% in March

JK Technosoft partners with Inveniam

Vedanta surges after Assam CM's meeting on Rs 50,000 crore investment plan

Volumes soar at Sai Life Sciences Ltd counter

Dr Lal Pathlabs introduces highly specialized Amyloidosis test

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story