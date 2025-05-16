Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Capfin India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Capfin India reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 295.65% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.060.18 -67 0.910.23 296 OPM %-716.67-327.78 -17.58-291.30 - PBDT-0.43-0.59 27 0.16-0.66 LP PBT-0.43-0.59 27 0.16-0.66 LP NP-0.33-0.39 15 0.16-0.46 LP

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

