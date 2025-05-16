Abbott India standalone net profit rises 27.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 1604.59 crore

Net profit of Abbott India rose 27.86% to Rs 367.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 287.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 1604.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1438.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.75% to Rs 1414.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1201.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 6409.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5848.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1604.591438.636409.155848.9126.7122.9126.4424.84500.64407.871958.751688.92482.71389.681886.951617.75367.04287.061414.441201.22

