Elpro International reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.54% to Rs 39.47 crore

Net loss of Elpro International reported to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 22.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.54% to Rs 39.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.87% to Rs 37.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 86.23% to Rs 208.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

39.4729.12208.89112.1732.0736.0221.0239.31-2.2924.9844.7159.82-4.9623.5636.2554.49-1.5222.2337.7846.57

