NCC consolidated net profit rises 6.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.46% to Rs 6130.88 crore

Net profit of NCC rose 6.13% to Rs 253.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 239.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.46% to Rs 6130.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6484.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.36% to Rs 819.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 710.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.50% to Rs 22199.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20844.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6130.886484.8822199.3620844.969.068.498.648.49421.15443.041403.181305.36367.16390.621187.281093.44253.82239.16819.88710.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News