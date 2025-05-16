Next Mediaworks reports consolidated net profit of Rs 76.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 72.96% to Rs 2.91 crore

Net profit of Next Mediaworks reported to Rs 76.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 72.96% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 63.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.95% to Rs 30.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.9110.7630.3338.37-15.12-9.57-8.31-5.73-2.91-5.04-18.90-18.44-3.51-7.07-24.94-26.9576.36-8.1063.60-22.18

