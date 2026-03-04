Capillary Technologies announced that one of the largest retailers in the United States and a Fortune 50 company has selected Capillary as its strategic partner to modernize its loyalty and customer engagement ecosystem under a five-year agreement with a total contract value of more than $20mn.

"We are thrilled to partner with one of the most respected retail organizations in the United States and the world on this strategic initiative, said Aneesh Reddy, Founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies. By integrating our AI-powered aiRA engine with their extensive national footprint, we are set to redefine how brands connect with customers in the healthcare and retail space. This partnership underscores Capillary's commitment to delivering hyper-personalized, scalable loyalty solutions that drive measurable business outcomes and foster deep, long-term customer relationships through real-time, data-led intelligence.