Capillary Technologies India consolidated net profit declines 22.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 184.04 croreNet profit of Capillary Technologies India declined 22.12% to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 184.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 159.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales184.04159.00 16 OPM %13.5714.44 -PBDT27.2022.79 19 PBT8.129.95 -18 NP7.9910.26 -22
