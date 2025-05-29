Capital Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.18 crore

Net Loss of Capital Finvest reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.41% to Rs 0.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

-0.180.100.660.51205.56-30.00-4.553.92-0.37-0.03-0.030.02-0.37-0.03-0.030.02-0.37-0.03-0.030

