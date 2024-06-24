Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 94.78 points or 0.13% at 71874 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 4.7%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.07%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 3.43%),Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 2.52%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 1.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.59%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 1.35%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.07%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.01%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.96%).

On the other hand, NBCC (India) Ltd (down 1.86%), Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.72%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.34%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 65.35 or 0.13% at 51871.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 72.58 points or 0.46% at 15595.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 114.35 points or 0.49% at 23386.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 312.83 points or 0.41% at 76897.07.

On BSE,1428 shares were trading in green, 1829 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

