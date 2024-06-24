Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Jun 24 2024
Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index rising 94.78 points or 0.13% at 71874 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 4.7%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.07%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 3.43%),Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (up 2.52%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 1.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.59%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 1.35%), Thermax Ltd (up 1.07%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.01%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.96%).

On the other hand, NBCC (India) Ltd (down 1.86%), Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.72%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.34%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 65.35 or 0.13% at 51871.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 72.58 points or 0.46% at 15595.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 114.35 points or 0.49% at 23386.75.

The BSE Sensex index was down 312.83 points or 0.41% at 76897.07.

On BSE,1428 shares were trading in green, 1829 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

