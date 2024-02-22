Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 249.62 points or 0.45% at 55327.85 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, ABB India Ltd (up 6.65%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.53%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 1.35%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 0.91%),Praj Industries Ltd (up 0.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Siemens Ltd (up 0.72%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.68%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.39%), V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 0.38%), and Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.31%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 3.09%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.01%), and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 0.92%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 43.08 or 0.06% at 72666.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.9 points or 0.04% at 22047.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 58 points or 0.13% at 45483.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.09 points or 0.1% at 13435.18.

On BSE,1336 shares were trading in green, 1783 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

