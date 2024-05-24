Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 519.88 points or 0.75% at 70007.3 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Finolex Cables Ltd (up 13.13%), Timken India Ltd (up 6.99%),SKF India Ltd (up 1.79%),Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 1.41%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.24%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (up 1.01%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 0.96%), ABB India Ltd (up 0.72%), and Polycab India Ltd (up 0.59%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.86%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.83%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.78%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 96.36 or 0.13% at 75514.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4.65 points or 0.02% at 22972.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 201.04 points or 0.42% at 48292.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.28 points or 0.19% at 14758.93.

On BSE,1743 shares were trading in green, 1298 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Barometers pares all gains ; realty shares decline

Telecom stocks rise

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations signs MoU with Airbots Aerospace Technologies

Kajal Synthetics &amp; Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Biocon surges after signing exclusive licensing deal for Liraglutide with Handok

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story