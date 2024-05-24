DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations signs MoU with Airbots Aerospace Technologies

For collaboration in advancement of agricultural drone sector

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Airbots Aerospace Technologies. This collaboration aims to bolster their joint efforts in the drone industry, with a strong focus on the agricultural sector.

Under the MOU, DroneAcharya will serve as a non-exclusive partner, acquiring the selling rights for Airbots' agricultural drones and distributing them within designated territories. This enables DroneAcharya to leverage its market presence and distribution strengths to amplify the reach and impact of Airbots' cutting-edge drone solutions. Additionally, DroneAcharya will have the authority to secure tenders and contracts on behalf of both companies, enhancing market opportunities and competitive advantage.

DroneAcharya will also establish Remote Pilot Training Organizations (RPTOs) to offer specialized training programs for drone pilots. These programs, conducted at DroneAcharya's state-of-the-art facilities, will focus on the operation and maintenance of Airbots' agricultural drones. By providing comprehensive training, DroneAcharya aims to ensure that pilots are well-equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to utilize Airbots' advanced drone technology effectively.

In turn, Airbots Aerospace Technologies will supply high-quality, rigorously tested drones, backed by robust warranty policies. This commitment to quality will instill confidence in customers regarding the performance and reliability of their drone purchases. Additionally, Airbots will direct interested parties to DroneAcharya's training programs, ensuring seamless integration between product acquisition and skill development. Airbots will also conduct paid drone demonstrations and provide operational training on basic maintenance to support their customers further.

Both companies will engage in collaborative promotional activities, including extensive marketing campaigns in electronic media to showcase the strengths and benefits of this strategic partnership. Additionally, promotional drone tours across various regions in India will demonstrate the capabilities and advantages of our agricultural drones to a wider audience.

