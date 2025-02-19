Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Capital Goods stocks rise

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Capital Goods stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 629.6 points or 1.11% at 57172.69 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 7.39%), Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 5.53%),Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 4.16%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 3.87%),NBCC (India) Ltd (up 3.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Inox Wind Ltd (up 3.3%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 3.25%), Hitachi Energy India Ltd (up 3.12%), Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (up 2.99%), and Thermax Ltd (up 2.43%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.48%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 0.95%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.62%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 775.95 or 1.75% at 45160.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 85.96 points or 0.62% at 13916.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33 points or 0.14% at 22912.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 10.13 points or 0.01% at 75957.26.

On BSE,2366 shares were trading in green, 787 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

