Industrials shares gain

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Industrials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Industrials index rising 190.71 points or 1.6% at 12121.1 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Om Infra Ltd (up 11.31%), DCX Systems Ltd (up 11.1%),Zen Technologies Ltd (up 10%),Data Patterns (India) Ltd (up 9.88%),Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (up 8.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Swelect Energy Systems Ltd (up 8.71%), DEE Development Engineers Ltd (up 8.46%), Advait Energy Transitions Limited (up 8.23%), Balu Forge Industries Ltd (up 7.81%), and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (up 7.39%).

On the other hand, PTC Industries Ltd (down 4.68%), Tega Industries Ltd (down 2.52%), and GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.98%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 775.95 or 1.75% at 45160.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 85.96 points or 0.62% at 13916.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33 points or 0.14% at 22912.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 10.13 points or 0.01% at 75957.26.

On BSE,2366 shares were trading in green, 787 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

