Real Estate stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Realty index increasing 129.55 points or 2% at 6599.3 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Anant Raj Ltd (up 4.43%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.87%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 3.17%),Sobha Ltd (up 2.52%),DLF Ltd (up 2.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were SignatureGlobal India Ltd (up 1.91%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.66%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.58%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.41%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.21%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 775.95 or 1.75% at 45160.67.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 85.96 points or 0.62% at 13916.23.

The Nifty 50 index was down 33 points or 0.14% at 22912.3.

The BSE Sensex index was down 10.13 points or 0.01% at 75957.26.

On BSE,2366 shares were trading in green, 787 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

