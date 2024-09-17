Capital Goods stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 194.8 points or 0.27% at 72862.97 at 13:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.92%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2.79%),Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 2.5%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 2.35%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 2.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.83%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.41%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.2%), Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 1.09%), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 0.86%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 3.21%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 3.19%), and Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.89%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 90.87 or 0.16% at 57196.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 0.57 points or 0% at 17010.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.2 points or 0.21% at 25436.95.

The BSE Sensex index was up 158.59 points or 0.19% at 83147.37.

On BSE,1635 shares were trading in green, 2257 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

