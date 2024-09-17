Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks slide

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 194.8 points or 0.27% at 72862.97 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.92%), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 2.79%),Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 2.5%),Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 2.35%),Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (down 2.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.83%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 1.41%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 1.2%), Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (down 1.09%), and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 0.86%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 3.21%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 3.19%), and Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 2.89%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 90.87 or 0.16% at 57196.78.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 0.57 points or 0% at 17010.13.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.2 points or 0.21% at 25436.95.

More From This Section

Industrials stocks slide

NSE SME SPP Polymer's listing fails to spark interest

Granules India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Indices trade with small gains; European mkt opens higher

Railtel Corp bags Rs 49-crore service order

The BSE Sensex index was up 158.59 points or 0.19% at 83147.37.

On BSE,1635 shares were trading in green, 2257 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

TaMo-JLR will be making EVs in India for global markets: N Chandra

Kolkata rape case: SC orders financial probe, Wikipedia to remove names

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty near record highs; Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, Airtel lead

Asian Champions Trophy LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND vs CHN final at 3:30 PM IST; PAK 0-1 KOR in 3rd QTR

India, US for giving push to sustainable aviation fuel, hydrogen in buses

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story