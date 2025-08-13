Capital India Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.20% to Rs 139.13 crore

Net Loss of Capital India Finance reported to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 139.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.139.13156.6722.2416.173.390.41-4.83-7.51-2.85-1.61

