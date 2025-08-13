Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit declines 51.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 323.20% to Rs 28.27 crore

Net profit of Teamo Productions HQ declined 51.70% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 323.20% to Rs 28.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.276.680.7813.471.011.960.991.960.711.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News