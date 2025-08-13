Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 85.15% to Rs 1.87 crore

Net Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 51.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 28.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 85.15% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.871.01-2713.90-3023.76-50.15-26.55-51.52-28.04-51.52-28.04

