Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit declines 48.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 4.98% to Rs 29942.83 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International declined 48.52% to Rs 511.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 994.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 29942.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28521.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales29942.8328521.61 5 OPM %8.219.73 -PBDT2238.052509.77 -11 PBT1008.331445.20 -30 NP511.84994.17 -49

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

