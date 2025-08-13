Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit declines 48.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.98% to Rs 29942.83 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International declined 48.52% to Rs 511.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 994.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.98% to Rs 29942.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28521.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.29942.8328521.618.219.732238.052509.771008.331445.20511.84994.17

