Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 23.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.13% to Rs 104.55 crore

Net profit of Yuken India declined 23.00% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.13% to Rs 104.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 110.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.104.55110.2011.9611.6610.7911.715.747.584.055.26

