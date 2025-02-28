Capital Trust Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd and Twamev Constructions & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 February 2025.

Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Williamson Magor & Company Ltd, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd and Twamev Constructions & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 February 2025.

Capital Trust Ltd lost 13.60% to Rs 79.06 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 480 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2746 shares in the past one month.

Cyber Media (India) Ltd tumbled 12.74% to Rs 16.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5095 shares in the past one month.

Williamson Magor & Company Ltd crashed 10.85% to Rs 26.21. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1213 shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Ltd pared 10.42% to Rs 91.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39612 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45331 shares in the past one month.

Twamev Constructions & Infrastructure Ltd plummeted 9.99% to Rs 40.63. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32227 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News