Volumes jump at KSB Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
KSB Ltd saw volume of 84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 123.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67797 shares

Sanofi India Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Polycab India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 February 2025.

KSB Ltd saw volume of 84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 123.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 67797 shares. The stock increased 4.58% to Rs.636.40. Volumes stood at 48600 shares in the last session.

Sanofi India Ltd clocked volume of 3.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17071 shares. The stock gained 4.55% to Rs.5,213.90. Volumes stood at 16291 shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd registered volume of 45.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.14% to Rs.981.70. Volumes stood at 6.76 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd notched up volume of 10.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 85167 shares. The stock slipped 1.18% to Rs.684.85. Volumes stood at 49573 shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd witnessed volume of 52.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.36 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.34% to Rs.4,663.80. Volumes stood at 50.51 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

