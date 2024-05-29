Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Capital Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 12.58% to Rs 22.11 crore

Net profit of Capital Trust reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 46.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 22.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 45.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.67% to Rs 77.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 86.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.1119.64 13 77.6986.01 -10 OPM %19.36-294.35 -14.97-46.68 - PBDT0.92-61.75 LP 3.31-60.87 LP PBT0.81-61.86 LP 2.89-61.33 LP NP0.60-46.04 LP 2.15-45.64 LP

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

