Orient Press standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 2.14% to Rs 47.66 crore

Net profit of Orient Press rose 71.43% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.14% to Rs 47.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.70% to Rs 170.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 171.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales47.6648.70 -2 170.51171.72 -1 OPM %5.106.53 -3.712.82 - PBDT2.481.80 38 3.21-0.38 LP PBT1.290.75 72 -1.30-4.42 71 NP0.960.56 71 -1.06-3.39 69

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

