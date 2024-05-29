Mini Diamonds (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.70 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 53.92% to Rs 84.70 crore

Net profit of Mini Diamonds (India) reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.92% to Rs 84.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 169.64% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.87% to Rs 245.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

