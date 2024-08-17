Caplin Point Chennai unit clears Brazilian Agency's inspection

The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency's (ANVISA) inspection was conducted at Caplin Point Labs' Chennai facility between 12 and 16 August 2024 and concluded with zero observations.

Caplin Point Laboratories informed that ANVISA conducted an inspection of Caplin Steriles injectable and ophthalmic manufacturing facility located at Gummidipoondi, in Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Chairman Mr.C.C.Paarthipan added It is indeed gratifying to have two back to back audits with Zero observations. We remain steadfast in our commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality compliance at all our sites. Brazil is an important part of our expansion plans in Latin America and this clearance opens the door to the largest market in that geography.

