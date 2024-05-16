Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 19.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.43% to Rs 453.22 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 19.08% to Rs 121.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 453.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 389.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.48% to Rs 457.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 376.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 1694.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1466.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

