Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 19.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 16.43% to Rs 453.22 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 19.08% to Rs 121.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 453.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 389.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.48% to Rs 457.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 376.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 1694.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1466.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales453.22389.28 16 1694.101466.73 16 OPM %32.0431.84 -32.5530.07 - PBDT162.43135.20 20 617.87496.34 24 PBT146.03124.07 18 564.43451.35 25 NP121.59102.11 19 457.08376.26 21

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

