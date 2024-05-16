NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 31.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.13% to Rs 5.74 croreNet profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 31.52% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.34% to Rs 7.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.59% to Rs 12.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
