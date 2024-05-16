NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 31.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.13% to Rs 5.74 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 31.52% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.34% to Rs 7.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.59% to Rs 12.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

5.744.7012.9510.1586.5989.1582.6377.544.974.1910.717.884.974.1910.717.883.632.767.875.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News