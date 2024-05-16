Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 31.52% in the March 2024 quarter

NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 31.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.13% to Rs 5.74 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company rose 31.52% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.34% to Rs 7.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.59% to Rs 12.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.744.70 22 12.9510.15 28 OPM %86.5989.15 -82.6377.54 - PBDT4.974.19 19 10.717.88 36 PBT4.974.19 19 10.717.88 36 NP3.632.76 32 7.875.27 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit rises 1033.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit rises 18.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Industrial &amp; Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 10.22% in the March 2024 quarter

India Infrastructure Finance Company standalone net profit rises 14.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 26.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Texmaco Rail &amp; Engineering consolidated net profit rises 147.24% in the March 2024 quarter

DCW standalone net profit declines 56.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Australia Market rises on cooling US inflation data

LGB Forge Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story