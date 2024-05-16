Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 26.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 26.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 726.85 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 26.39% to Rs 49.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 726.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 652.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.27% to Rs 158.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.60% to Rs 3171.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1962.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales726.85652.67 11 3171.091962.34 62 OPM %8.887.22 -7.908.92 - PBDT79.9567.40 19 276.35243.82 13 PBT62.0951.42 21 207.57182.22 14 NP49.6739.30 26 158.13139.60 13

First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

