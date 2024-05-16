Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 26.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.37% to Rs 726.85 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 26.39% to Rs 49.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.37% to Rs 726.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 652.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.27% to Rs 158.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 61.60% to Rs 3171.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1962.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

