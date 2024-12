Caplin Steriles (Caplin), a Subsidiary Company of Caplin Point Laboratories has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion, 0.05% (Eye drops), a generic therapeutic equivalent version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) DUREZOL, from Sandoz Inc.

